MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 950,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of MAIA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,164. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

