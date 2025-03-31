Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NIE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. 100,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,204. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
