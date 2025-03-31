The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
