F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Trading 15.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 13,103,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,255% from the average session volume of 966,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$0.55 target price on F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get F3 Uranium alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on F3 Uranium

F3 Uranium Stock Performance

About F3 Uranium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.