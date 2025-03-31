Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Update

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 901.0 days.
Grenke Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GKSGF remained flat at $15.39 during midday trading on Monday. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.
About Grenke
