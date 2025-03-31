Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,590. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $25,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVN traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 574,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after buying an additional 1,739,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

