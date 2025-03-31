Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 35.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 53,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,572. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.