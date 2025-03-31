PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,713,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 298,861 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 380,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

