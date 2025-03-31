Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Drops By 34.8%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 0.1 %
KITTW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.27.
About Nauticus Robotics
