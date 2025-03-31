Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Drops By 34.8%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 0.1 %

KITTW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Nauticus Robotics

See Also

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

