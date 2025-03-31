Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 20,132,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,619,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,027,516.28). Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

