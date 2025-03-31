Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 166,851 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 689,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 9,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Cuts Dividend

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.