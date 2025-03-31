Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Drops By 31.3%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.0 days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $44.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Get L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) alerts:

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.