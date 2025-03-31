Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Drops By 31.3%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.0 days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $44.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
