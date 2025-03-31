Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 5,248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,534.3 days.
Idorsia Price Performance
IDRSF remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
About Idorsia
