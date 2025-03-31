JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
JD Logistics Price Performance
Shares of JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. JD Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.18.
About JD Logistics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Logistics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for JD Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.