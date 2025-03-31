JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. JD Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

