Citigroup (C) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

3/30/2025 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2025 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2025 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,566,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,842,584. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Citigroup Inc alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.