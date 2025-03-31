Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Trading Down 13.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74. The stock has a market cap of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In related news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,934.88). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,229.97). Insiders have purchased a total of 964,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

