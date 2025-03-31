LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.
LEG Immobilien Stock Performance
LEGIF stock remained flat at $70.74 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.80. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $104.10.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile
