LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEGIF stock remained flat at $70.74 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.80. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.