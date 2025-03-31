Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,801. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.