Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Increases By 49.4%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 1,356,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IQE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.
IQE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.