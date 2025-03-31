International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 891,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. 499,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $386.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

