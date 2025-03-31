Short Interest in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Expands By 52.8%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LeddarTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDTCW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,234. LeddarTech has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

