Contrasting Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) & Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adyen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A Disco 32.04% 28.36% 20.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adyen and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 0 1 2 3.67 Disco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adyen and Disco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen $2.41 billion 19.97 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Disco $2.13 billion 10.26 $581.02 million $0.73 27.63

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Disco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adyen has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adyen beats Disco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.