Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,886,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

