Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.