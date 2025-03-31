Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IHYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
