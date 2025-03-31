MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Releases Earnings Results

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of MDBH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203. MDB Capital has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

