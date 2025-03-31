Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 140,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRDL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

