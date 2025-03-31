Insider Buying: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

