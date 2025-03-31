Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,374,241.60. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, March 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $465,725.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00.

TZOO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.63. 144,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

