Kristen J. Mcveety Sells 135,660 Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 135,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $6,376,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 27th, Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00.

Shares of CRWV stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,165,029 shares. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

