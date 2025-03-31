iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,237 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,569% compared to the average daily volume of 913 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 68,088 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,617. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.