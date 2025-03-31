iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,066 put options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical volume of 4,237 put options.

EWG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. 4,806,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,937. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

