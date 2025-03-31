Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 38,999 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the average daily volume of 17,612 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.23. 10,869,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

