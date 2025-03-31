DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $109.60 on Monday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.
About DiaSorin
