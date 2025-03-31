DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $109.60 on Monday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $100.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

