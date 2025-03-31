EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

EMCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

