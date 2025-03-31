CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CTP Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$14.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.99. CTP has a 12 month low of C$14.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.99.

About CTP

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

