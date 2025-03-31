Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
Shares of SRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 371,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,490. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.68.
About Seritage Growth Properties
