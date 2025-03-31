Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 371,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,490. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.68.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

