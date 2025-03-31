Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 67.56% and a negative return on equity of 171.86%.
Reborn Coffee Price Performance
Reborn Coffee stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 39,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Reborn Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
