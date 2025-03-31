Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 67.56% and a negative return on equity of 171.86%.

Reborn Coffee Price Performance

Reborn Coffee stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 39,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Reborn Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

