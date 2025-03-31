Short Interest in Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Drops By 26.5%

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Super Hi International Stock Down 2.5 %

HDL stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $23.17. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Super Hi International has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.23.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Hi International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Hi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

