Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,400 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 983,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 3.7 %

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 598,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guardforce AI by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

