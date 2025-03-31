A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Releases Earnings Results

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

AZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. 157,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.38. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of A2Z Smart Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

