Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%.
Rekor Systems Stock Down 1.5 %
REKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,919. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rekor Systems
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.