Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%.

REKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,919. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.80. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

