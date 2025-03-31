Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $11.89 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paul Mueller had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

OTCMKTS MUEL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.40. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is -32.17%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

