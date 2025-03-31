NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %
NSTS Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.
Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp
NSTS Bancorp Company Profile
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NSTS Bancorp
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.