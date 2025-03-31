NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NSTS Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.

Institutional Trading of NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in NSTS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

