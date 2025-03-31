The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

