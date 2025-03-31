Short Interest in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Decreases By 30.8%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PABU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 388,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,245. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.