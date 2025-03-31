Short Interest in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Decreases By 30.8%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PABU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 388,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,245. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.