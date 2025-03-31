Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.89) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 427.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,095.76%.
Local Bounti Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE LOCL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.33.
Local Bounti Company Profile
