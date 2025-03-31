Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Posts Earnings Results

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alset had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 299.22%.

Alset Trading Down 3.9 %

AEI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,940. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Get Alset alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,938,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,672.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 311,304 shares of company stock valued at $296,810. 62.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.