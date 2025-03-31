Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Marubeni Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MARUY stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.53. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $203.84.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

