Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 2353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

